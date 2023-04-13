□Yan Yi

“As soon as the beginning of spring is over, there is actually no sign of spring in the city, but the wind is really different. The wind seems to become warm and humid overnight. When such a wind blows over, I want to cry Now, I know I was moved by myself.”

This is a passage in the movie “The Beginning of Spring”, said by the character played by Jiang Wenli.

We have reason to believe that the spring in the movie is no different from the spring I am in right now. The heating is slowly cooling down, the indoors and outdoors are cold, there is still snow on the street, and the “troops” in winter have not yet arrived. Evacuate completely. But the spring breeze is blowing, it seems that it is really not so cold, and it seems that the spring hidden in those bones is full of spring. However, after a while, a guy named Chun Han will suddenly jump out, accusing you, questioning you, and slapping you in the face with cold reality. It seems that all the deceitful poetic descriptions are out of use, such as, “listen to the footsteps of spring”, or “the spring breeze kissed my face”, spring is not so sensational, beware of clichés.

I used to think that the end of the new year would be spring, and the first day of the new year would be the Spring Festival, but I suddenly found out that it was not, and I had to wait until the beginning of spring to count. Our solar terms herald the beginning and end of a certain season, no, it is not a prediction, but it is widely advertised, as if the rhythm of the life process itself brings you into a certain stage without knowing it, even if you can’t hear it The notes are invisible, but the whole nature can keep up with the beat.

It is the custom of the northerners to eat spring pancakes in the beginning of spring. I spent more than ten years in the south, and I ate more spring rolls than spring pancakes. From this, I can’t be regarded as a qualified northerner. When I was a teenager, every year at the beginning of spring, my father would steam a big pot of spring cakes, and there were no side dishes rolled in the cakes. It was nothing more than fried shredded potatoes, scrambled eggs, or fried bean sprouts. There were many people in the family, and it was delicious to eat. Now But it’s hard to taste the taste of when I was young.

Lichun means that from today onwards, the weather will be warmer. While it’s still a while before it gets warm enough to be decent, every day is spring. February is here, is spring here? Walking on the street, the spectacle lens will still be covered with a layer of breath, and the spring is hazy, seemingly absent. In the spring in the city, there are still many remaining springs that are not surrounded by reinforced concrete. Cities are getting bigger and bigger, and nature is getting humbler.

Modern people don’t care much about solar terms. Modern people go out early and return late. They just add or remove clothes at any time as the weather changes. Modern people are rarely able to recite the twenty-four solar term songs, but I remember them deeply. I may not be considered a qualified modern person. The winter is quiet, but the spring is extremely restless. This season’s personality is very similar to modern people.

In spring, I watched an old movie, “The Beginning of Spring” starring Jiang Wenli. City and spring, city and dream, body and soul, have been interpreted long ago. So what if you were born with a natural voice? So what if he sang “For Art, For Love” better than Callas? But this world judges people by their appearance, and you are unwilling, and this is our life. Apart from keeping the past in your life, what else can you do?

There is also a passage in “Li Chun”, which is said by Jiang Wenli’s character on the train: “When spring comes every year, in fact, it doesn’t mean anything. But I feel like something big is going to happen, and my heart is always ready to move , but when the whole spring has passed and nothing happened at all, I am very disappointed… I seem to have missed something.”

It doesn’t matter where the train is going, what matters is that the train is going through the spring at this moment. It doesn’t matter how many people are in the carriage, what matters is that they are brought and taken away in the camera, they are the scenery of the whole spring.

Movies are so similar to life.