Norwegian cross-country skier Tiril Udnes Weng was third in the sprint classic in Lahti and secured the overall World Cup triumph in the penultimate race of the season. Her compatriot Kristine Stavaasová Skistadová won, Sweden’s Jonna Sundlingová finished second. Johannes Hösflot Klaebo from Norway reigned supreme among the men, Czech Ondřej Černý was eighth.

