Of Salvatore Riggio

a fantastic year for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who makes his Naples fly and who in the summer will marry his girlfriend Nitsa Tavadze

an extraordinary start to 2023 for Khvicha Kvaratskheliastar of Napoli and great revelation of our championship, with the team of Luciano Spalletti led by his plays and goals by Osimhen. Now the Georgian playmaker

ready to say yes to his Nitsa, with whom he had dinner a few days ago in Milan



. Kvaratskhelia returned to Georgia to play for his national team and took the opportunity to celebrate his official engagement with his partner, the 21-year-old Nitsa Tavadze, respecting the rite of the Georgian church. And it was the family of the Napoli player who spread the shots of the happy event on social networks: the two future spouses posed together with the Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II, who welcomed their families and blessed the union of the two boys through a particular rite.

Towards the wedding The ceremony was also attended by the Archbishop of Zugdidi and some members of the clergy. Few details of the wedding. We only know that it should be in the summer, after the end of the championship and the Under 21 European Championships (scheduled from 21 June to 8 July in Romania), a tournament in which Kvaratskhelia should participate with his Georgia, included in group A with Portugal, Belgium and Holland.





Chi Nitsa, Kvara’s companion The fantasist’s girlfriend is a very private girl : appeared in the shots of the exterior a few days ago, on the occasion of a dinner held in Milan with a view of the Duomo. The 21-year-old does not appear often on her social networks, but she has often been seen at the stadium to attend her boyfriend’s matches. It is known that she is studying at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Tbilisi, in Georgia, and for this reason she has decided not to follow Kvara to Naples, at least for the moment. See also The 2022 WTCR Spain Station has a wonderful battle throughout the whole process of the Great Sage and won the game for 1 season – yqqlm