IVREA

On the fifth first leg of the ACSI-Aca 11-a-side Super League, the field factor is respected only in the orange group, while in the blue one in only one case there was a victory for a host team. Let’s proceed in order. In the orange group, except for one draw, the 0-0 between Real Amis 2020 and Real Ivrea, in all other comparisons those who played at home always prevailed, starting with the leaders Fc I Blues who beat the team 1-0. Kanavesana 19, then continuing with the Ten 10 which liquidated the Fc Pavone 3-1 practice, the 1966 Independiente instead overcame the HDemia 3-0, as well as the Biella Calcio overcame the Vistrorio Red 2-0 and a ‘ another wool team, Spolina is the team that has scored more in this round, 5 goals (2) against Bellavista, while the confrontation between Piverone and La Speciale Canottieri ended 2-1. In the standings in first place is the team of FC I Blues points 12, followed by: Ten10 to 11 (the only team to have never lost); Kanavesana 10; Real Amis 2020, Biella Calcio, Spolina and Fc Pavone 7; Piverone, Vistrorio Red and La Speciale Canottieri 6; Real Ivrea 5; Independent 1966 and Bellavista 3; HDemia 1.

In the Blue group, equal prevails, in three matches, while in the other three two away wins and only one at home. Starting from the draws, both Oratorio Leinì-Cuceglio and Verolengo Calcio-Foglizzese did not go beyond the 1-1, while Real Chivasso and Rivarolese ended with a 0-0 starting point. Away victories are those of Rivara 0-2 at Mezzese 1970 and Montalenghe in a pyrotechnic and exciting 3-4 against Valperga 17. In the standings four pairs of teams on equal points: except Rivara at 12 and the trio composed from Valperga, Oratorio Leinì and Frossini at 6, the first couple is that made up of Foglizzese and Montalenghe at an altitude of 8, Mezzese and Real Chivasso 4, Rivarolese and Pro loco Baldissero 3, Cuceglio and Verolengo 2.

Five-a-side football will also begin on Monday 24 October, with thirty-eight participating teams, among which there will also be the formation of the Kebap house which has just won the first edition of the Sentinella Futsal tour, the five-a-side football tournament organized in collaboration with the Sentinella del Canavese, to remember the former president of Acsi Aca Carmelo Grosso. –