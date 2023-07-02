in the tradition of Kylian Mbappé, athletes who are more and more “societally invested”

Kylian Mbappé takes a selfie with a child after taking part in a football match with children from the “Premiers de Cordée” association at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on April 12, 2023. ALAIN JOCARD /AFP

The call for appeasement, after the indignation. In a long message posted on their social networks, on the night of Friday June 30 to Saturday July 1, several players from the French men’s football team, starting with their captain Kylian Mbappé, called for an end to the riots which agitate the country since the death, Tuesday, of the young Nahel M., killed by a police officer during a road check. “The time of violence must end to give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction”, urged the Blues. A coordinated speech, and supported by the coach Didier Deschamps like the president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, in line with the recent commitments of certain Blues.

For a long time, the words of athletes seemed inaudible. In France, we “devalues ​​the body for the benefit of the intelligence”insisted the historian of sport and Olympism Patrick Clastres, interviewed at the end of 2020. Evidenced by the program “Guignols de l’info”, which confined athletes to a stereotypical image of simpletons who hardly knew how to express themselves. or disconnected from reality – from Eric Cantona to Franck Ribéry. “This separation reflects how our societies were built. Some people are there to think and others to use the body. And if you use your body, that means you can’t think.”underlined then the former French international Lilian Thuram, regretting this ” contempt ” and its consequences: “Too many athletes integrate this discourse, delegitimizing their own thoughts. »

Since 2020, and the eruption of the “Black Lives Matter” movement across the Atlantic, the adage “We do not mix sport and politics”inherited from the reinvention of the Olympic Games at the end of the 19th century, cracks in France. And as on the ground, where his performances have carried the Blues since 2018, Kylian Mbappé finds himself at the forefront of the movement.

At the crossroads of generations, Mbappé has a voice that carries

In April, the tricolor striker was consecrated “The most influential Frenchman in the world” by the prestigious American magazine Time, being the only representative of France cited among the “100 most influential people on the planet”. when he tweets “I hurt my France” following the death of young Nahel M, or when he wrote a few days later that ” In this context of extreme tension, we cannot remain silent and our civic conscience encourages us to call for appeasement,” Kylian Mbappé has a voice that carries – even if he rarely raises it, and masters his communication to the extreme.

