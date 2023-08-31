In the Vercors, climbing in complete freedom threatened by a new regulation

The cliffs of Presles in Pont-en-Royans (Isère), in 2007. ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

“Climb where you want, wear your helmets and have fun. » After the safety briefing, Benjamin Ribeyre, high mountain guide, gave the go for one of the workshops he was supervising during Camp 4. The ninth edition of the climbing festival brought together 450 participants at its base camp in Pont -En-Royans (Isère) from August 22 to 26.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The Vercors, land of Resistance

Gathered in the Dalarhum sector, in Presles – an impressive 7 km long cliff, a national multi-pitch monument (climbing several pitches) – Antoine, Zoë, Chris and a few other young people discovered climbing on jammers, consisting of progress on a cliff by placing your own protections.

A few weeks ago, they might not have had the opportunity to experience this ultimate freedom to choose their own path on the wall. Since February and until the end of May, a quarter of the cliffs of Presles were closed. Laurent Garnier, the all-powerful owner of the land, had become very angry following the decision, taken in 2020, of the French Mountain and Climbing Federation (FFME) to end the conventions. The two years that followed were marked, in fact, by the transfer of responsibility on private or public land.

“After years of working hand in hand with the federation, I learned through the press that they let me manage the risks of tens of thousands of people who come to my home! It’s a problem”annoys the manager of the Choranche cave.

A question of survival

Out of around 3,000 natural sites in France, 1,100 agreements were transferred between 2020 and 2022. This change in regime was caused by a lawsuit brought against the FFME. A high mountain guide and his client, victims of an accident in 2010, caused by the fall of a rock having detached from the wall on the approved site of Vingrau (Pyrénées-Orientales), obtained 1,620,000 euros in damages in 2020.

“We were forced to do so under penalty of becoming an uninsurable sports federation and abandoning our 115,000 licensees”, justifies the president of the FFME, Alain Carrière for whom it was a question of survival. In 2020, compensation expenses and provisions made with the federation’s insurer amounted, for the last ten years, to 8,300,000 euros, i.e. nearly 5,000,000 euros more than the premiums collected. with the licensees over the same period specifies a press release.

Following the Presles ban and the ensuing media frenzy, the climbing world took fright: would the freedom to climb be called into question, the activity become illegal? “What poses a problem in Presles is the division of the territory with excessive private property”insists Romain Gendey, high mountain guide, one of the openers history of the site – the one who imagines and creates the way. When he launched Camp 4 Vercors in 2015, it was about perpetuating the founding values ​​of climbing: learning, responsibility and above all freedom. “It is the very essence of this sport which took off outside, in the midst of a period of counter-culture”continues the guide. “Today, climbing has become a mass sport and people come mainly from the gym. They act as consumers, are not ready to take the real risk. »

You have 52.85% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.