Manuel Riccardi

October 14, 2022

SANTA MARIA DELLA VERSA

Among the novelties of the 2022-23 season of Csi football, the return of a team from Santa Maria della Versa has not gone unnoticed. In fact, at the end of the summer, Asd Val Versa was established, a company registered in group A of the amateurs’ championship at 11. The founding members are Carlo Alberto Zurla, who also holds the position of president, Marian Alexandru Zaica, Christian Mattia Crevani , Federico Ciceri and Alessandro Lecchi, who at the same time are also part of the squad of the Marian team. The veteran Davide Pastorelli, on the other hand, has been appointed sporting director, while the coach is Aldo Chiapponi.

The Mariese club goes to collect the football legacy left by the historic La Versa Foot Ball, which in the 70s and 80s had climbed the rankings of amateur football, and the Asd Real Valversa, a club active from 2012 to 2018, winner of the provincial championship Csi 2013-14 and the provincial group 2014-15.

“In the summer we came up with the idea of ​​bringing football back to Santa Maria della Versa and in a short time we founded the team, enrolling it in the CSI amateur championship – explains Zurla – The squad has a very low average age, around 21 years old. . The ambition is to be able to participate in the next Figc Third Category Championship. We want to thank our sponsors Logiman and Oltrevetro without whom our adventure could not have started », concludes the patron.

A difficult start for the green-and-white team, which suffered two defeats in the first two games against Arenese (1-0) and San Pietro (4-0). In addition to the players mentioned above, the following complete the squad for the 2022-23 season: Gabriele Pozzi, Riccardo Covini, Amine Dahni, Michael Maini, Matteo Di Girolamo, Mohsin, Boughilane, Lorenzo Sgobbi, Arben Marku, Francesco Lusardi, Illia Ohor, Luca Tonini, Simone Zaccaria, Alessandro Castagna, Patryk Tonalini, Stefano Bianchi, Johan Rancati, Roberto Pacifico, Riccardo Rebuffi, Arlind Haxhiu, Mirko Delmonte, Klement Kokaj and Roberto Valenti. –

