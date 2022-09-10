piverone

The SpecialMente Association was born to promote and spread the culture of unified sport in Canavese: to train and play together, in the same discipline, more and more people with and without disabilities, consequently leading children to understand important values ​​such as integration and friendship without barriers. and prejudices that still persist towards the “different”.

It especially organizes, in collaboration with the ASD Canavesani Swimmers and the patronage of the Municipality of Piverone, the second edition of the Surf, the event, called “Surf – Swords unified race & fun”, has precisely the objective of spreading the culture of sport unified. The open water swimming competition at Lake Viverone will take place on Sunday 11 September with departure and arrival from the shores of the Municipality of Piverone, Lido di Anzasco. The goal of the organizers is to spend a Sunday outdoors in the name of sport and inclusion. There are four distances, depending on the level of skill and preparation of each athlete, a race of four hundred meters, fifteen hundred meters and three thousand meters, in addition to the combo one thousand five hundred plus three thousand meters. In detail, the program includes registration and race pack collection from 8.30 to 9.30, at 10 briefings, at 10.30 departure of the 400 meters, at 11 the test of sport 50 meters, at 11.45 departure 1500 meters, at 13 departure 300 meters, conclusion with traditional award ceremony scheduled at 3 pm The Aranceri degli Chess Association will also collaborate for the success of the event. –