In their stories, “Falling in Love with Gongshu” 16 commentators stand out in the guider competition for the Asian Games City Cultural Tourism Experience Tour held in Gongshu-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

2023-06-26

Hangzhou Daily News How can the stories of ancient life, industrial relics, cultural and historical sites and Asian Games venues along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal be unique and fascinating? On June 25th, the “Fall in Love with Gongshu” 2023 Welcome to the Asian Games City Cultural Tourism Experience Tour Guide Contest entered the finals. 30 contestants used humorous and exciting narrations to discover the humanistic connotation and cultural connotation of the southernmost canal for tourists , Trendy gameplay.

In the Gongshu area, there are nearly 30 kilometers of world cultural heritage rivers and three world heritage sites. Under the strong atmosphere of “Welcoming the Asian Games”, Gongshu has newly constructed a “1+5” cultural tourism brand system. In the original 11 themes On the basis of the route, the cultural resources of the Grand Canal in the jurisdiction were reorganized, and the first batch of “cultural museum study tour”, “industrial heritage tour”, “canal trace tour” and “Asian Games experience tour” were designed and compiled to welcome the Asian Games. Tour routes, and included in the exam questions of this docent contest.

Jiang Guoxiang, deputy director of the Gongshu District Cultural, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau, said that Gongshu is the host area for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. 8 events including football and boccia. With the arrival of athletes and tourists from all over the world, it is necessary for the guides and tour guides who are on the front line of tourism to open a bright window, a window of friendship and a window of hospitality for everyone, and convey the story of Hangzhou.

At the final scene, the contestants focused on the historical context and urban cultural connotation behind the world heritage, and re-customized their personalities around the Hangzhou Asian Games competition venues such as “Star Warship”, “Big Jade Cong” and “Hangzhou Umbrella”, as well as four urban cultural tourism experience tour routes for welcoming the Asian Games. To provide personalized and diversified tourist routes, and to design unique explanatory words for these “check-in spots”. Competitors not only compete in language expression skills, but also in comprehensive strengths such as knowledge breadth, cultural connotation, interpretation skills, language arts, and service capabilities.

After fierce competition, 11 contestants including Yu Ying and Ying Yule were awarded as “Excellent Explainers of Cultural Tourism” in Gongshu District; 5 contestants including Huang Yi and Zha Aihua were awarded as “Excellent Explainers of Folk Cultural Tourism” in Gongshu District “. Among them, the top 6 “Cultural Tourism Excellent Explainers” were awarded Gongshu “Cultural Tourism Promotion Officer” and qualified to participate in the next Hangzhou Gold Tour Guide Competition.

