In theory, the championship is officially reopened. Let’s wait a few more days before issuing definitive sentences. But the setback at San Siro actually stopped the almost unstoppable ride of Napoli. Inter won with merit (1-0, goal by Dzeko), but it is known that Inzaghi is the right man for these challenges from inside or outside. However, this challenge has said a few things: the first is that Inter have found a defense with great ambitions and can start again from this. The second it’s that Napoli didn’t seem the aggressive and overbearing one of the first part of the season, and only two great goal chances (one with Osimhen and the other with Raspadori at the end) are a bit few as he used to us.

If the championship were really reopened, it will be necessary to see if Inter will maintain this concentration and this race for the decisive match that they showed against Napoli. Inzaghi’s story says that on the long road usually he stumbles into some empty path.

Awaiting confirmations, the real and only rival, today as today, is Milan, led by Leo and Tonali. Before the big game, Pioli and Allegri in one way or in the other they had managed to bring home their task by putting pressure on the two challengers. Different victories, even if both narrow. The Rossoneri had a defiant first half, doing the good and the bad against Salernitanatwo goals and another 5 or 6 wasted, stuff to feast your eyes on, Rafa Leao and Sandro Tonali on a pedestal above all as well as on the scorer’s table. In the second half the breath began to run out, Giroud continued to waste some dangerous balls and the hosts closed the gap with Bonazzoli, giving a slightly apprehensive finish to Pioli’s boys.

Juventus, on the other hand, suffered the pains of hell, a goal disallowed by Cremonese for a millimeter offside, two posts with Dessers and Afena-Gyan, black and whites asphyxiated by the pressing high and with the pace imposed by the Lombards, almost always unable to restart quickly and take control of the game. In the end Milik solved it unexpectedly, with a free kick from distance, a poisonous left foot from 25 meters who deceived Carnesecchi, in the 91st minute. The gods of football give and take, and here they gave, and how they gave. Juventus played with half the team in the infirmary – last on Di Maria’s list – as has been happening to him since the beginning of the season, but if before the break he had shown off his lads who had considerably raised the level of the team, this times the miracle did not happen again.

And ad Allegri should ring a good alarm bell in view of the next commitments. The entry of Chiesa, Rabiot and the tourist Paredes onto the pitch with flip flops certainly didn’t change the face of the team, and indeed even made it worse. Then the usual results-seekers mercifully undertook to make a panegyric of Max and his short-nosed philosophy. It makes us laugh. In reality, this victory has only one very simple explanation: a fortune this big.

Behind the top four in the standings, only Roma kept pace, in Mourinho style, a goalless penalty against Bologna in the seventh minute, and then a block behind to defend the result. Dybala and Zaniolo left due to injury (a problem with their right knee, it seems), but comforting messages filter through the club and in both cases it shouldn’t be anything serious. Thank goodness, because without those two Roma become a mediocre mid-table team.

Which is the end that Atalanta del Gasp risks having, saved by Pasalic in the 93rd minute with an undersized dirty touch, otherwise it would have been the fifth defeat of the last six games against Spezia. The orobics really found themselves a stone’s throw from the precipice given that 25 minutes from the end they were down by two goals to zero. The draw in the end almost has the smile of victory.

In the queue, Sampdoria conquered Sassuolo, and Verona he snatched a draw in Turin. The long break in the World Cup, reading the results and the progress of the matches carefully, seems to have changed the general values ​​somewhat. The blucerchiati appeared transformed compared to the uncertain and rambling team of the first 15 days. And the good performances also of Spezia, Cremonese and Verona should somehow alarm Sassuolo, which is just above it.

But all eyes yesterday were focused on San Siro, for the great game between Inter and Naples. Inzaghi played it as she had to and as she was in his ropes, as if she were a grand final. And she challenges so he almost never gets them wrong. He did what he had to do, in his own way, but always with great intensity. He attacked by holding possession of the ball for 15 minutes throughout the match, the first 5 at the start of the match and the first ten after the second half. Then just a big counterattack. But beyond the result if you count the dangerous actions, he dominated the match.

He wasted almost scored goals with Di Marco, Darmian and Lukaku, and Dzeko he provided an exceptional performance as playmaker of the attack, as well as scoring the opening goal with his own punch. Napoli didn’t appear quite sparkling and exciting in the first part of the season. There is a drop, you can’t run for nine months like he did until the break, dominating in Italy and Europe. Just keep it short. Honestly, we couldn’t do without the spectacular football that Spalletti showed us