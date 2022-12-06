Original title: In this World Cup, all 26 players in Brazil’s squad will appear

China News Service, December 6th. In the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup that ended in the early morning of the 6th Beijing time, the Brazilian team defeated the South Korean team 4:1 and advanced to the quarterfinals. After this game, all 26 players on Brazil’s roster have played in this World Cup.

In the group stage, Brazil qualified one round ahead of schedule. In the last round against Cameroon, coach Tite carried out a large-scale rotation of the Samba Army’s starting lineup.

Facing the South Korean team today, the five-star Brazil showed its strong strength as the favorite to win the championship. Vinicius broke the deadlock early in the 7th minute, and he scored easily from the back point.

Neymar, who missed two rounds of the group stage due to injury, returned to the starting lineup. He scored a penalty kick in the 11th minute and Brazil extended their lead. Since then, the Brazilian team has gone through exquisite cooperation, with Richarlison and Paqueta winning two consecutive cities. By the end of the first half, the Samba Army had achieved a 4:0 lead.

After entering the second half, the Brazilian team focused on control. Vinicius, Neymar and the main goalkeeper Alisson were replaced one after another. With the appearance of the third goalkeeper Waverton, the 26 players on the Brazil squad have all played in this World Cup.

In the subsequent quarter-finals, the Brazilian team will face Croatia. This game will be held at 23:00 Beijing time on the 9th.