In Toulouse, the Reims captains will be there

Among the new arrivals, some played an important role in the good start to the season at Stade de Reims, in particular Teddy Teuma (4 goals, 2 assists), unavailable this Sunday because he suffered an ankle injury. But Reims counts above all on three real leaders, one per line, already present in 2022-2023, reliable and efficient.

Abdelhamid, leader mental

He has just resumed his international career with Morocco after three years of abstinence. Arriving at SDR in 2017, the oldest member of the squad, Yunis Abdelhamid (36 years old, 13 caps), captain since 2020, is in sparkling form. Already the author of two goals this season, the essential central defender, under contract until June, improves those who take turns next to him, Joseph Okumu and Emmanuel Agbadou. Above all, he establishes himself as the soul of the team: “He always expresses himself wisely,” believes his coach, Will Still. I would be stupid not to lean heavily on him. He guarantees our working environment and maintains the locker room. » Super precious…

Troublemaker, leader d’efforts

… Like Marshall Munetsi: “He runs more than everyone and is at the top in high-intensity races,” admires the technician. With two goals and three assists plus a penalty obtained, he has appreciable stats. However, they imperfectly reflect his immense influence on the team’s play. Arriving in 2019, extended in May until 2027 – with an original clause allowing his humanitarian foundation to receive 100 euros per kilometer traveled – the Zimbabwean midfielder (27 years old) increasingly adds technical finesse to his impressive ability to repeat the efforts. Even if Still still often criticizes him: “The boxes on his feet are disappearing little by little (laughing)! »

Munetsi (on the left in the duel with Balogun during Reims-Monaco, October 7 (1-3). (S. Boué/L’Équipe)

Ito, leader technique

Since his arrival in the summer of 2022, Junya Ito has posted somewhat low numbers for a right winger: seven goals and seven assists in 43 Ligue 1 matches, including one goal and two freebies in eight matches this season. But the dynamic Japanese striker (30 years old, 49 caps, 13 goals) establishes himself as the indisputable technical leader of the SDR. Even if the Marne club sought to rebalance its offensive threat by enlisting its compatriot Keito Nakamura on the left (injured left ankle and unavailable for at least a month). The Anglo-Belgian coach notes: “When we pass the ball to Junya, there is always a danger of quality, because his taking of information always allows him to be one step ahead. » He will try to keep it in Toulouse.

