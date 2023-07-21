Home » in Trieste the diving competition puts on a show – Corriere TV
Sports

in Trieste the diving competition puts on a show – Corriere TV

Last day of great show in piazza Unità d’Italia, in Trieste, with the dives of the “Cliff Diving” kermesse. In the three days of competitions, the athletes threw themselves from 5, 10 and 27 meter springboards in dizzying twists. The athletes are champions of the discipline with a long series of important titles and participations behind them.

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 16, 2023, 5:15 pm

