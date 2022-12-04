Home Sports In Vercelli a costly defeat: Pordenone loses 2-0
First defeat after six useful results for Pordenone, who in Vercelli, in the presence of former coach Massimo Paci, lose the game and lead right on the eve of the super challenge with Vicenza, the new group leaders.

Two exploits by the Piedmontese attacking midfielder Matteo Della Morte were fatal to Di Carlo’s team. In the first half, the talented number 99 of Pro Vercelli turned Anastasio’s cross on goal from the left. While in the second half, he literally invents a left foot from the top of the area that leaves no way out for Martinez.

Pordenone can complain for an opportunity that happened to Candellone in the opening game and for a save on the line by Cristini, with the score already compromised, which deprived Giorico of the goal that could have reopened the match.

Now head and legs for Sunday’s big match (at 2.30 pm) with Vicenza, which already smells like a play-off for Serie B.

