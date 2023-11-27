Winter holidays in Villach offer a great variety of experiences: lovers of skiing, in its various forms, will be able to choose from the numerous proposals in the Alpe Gerlitzen and Dreiländereck areas, lose themselves in the evocative atmosphere of the snow-covered paths of the Monte Natural Park Dobratsch or test yourself in cross-country skiing at the Villacher Alpen Arena. In addition to the dynamism of sport, the tourist area offers magical night excursions, guided tours of the city, tasty refreshments among mountain huts and mountain refuges and relaxation at the spa, ideal after physical activity in the snow.

Winter holidays: in Villach between downhill, ski mountaineering, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing

Villach is located in the Carinthia region, a few kilometers from the Italian border of Tarvisio, and here winter is colored with magical emotions.

Alpe Gerlitzen: downhill, cross-country skiing, freeriding, hiking… how many possibilities on the snow during your winter holidays in Villach

Just about ten kilometers (as the crow flies) from the center of Villach, stands the top of Alpe Gerlitzen, the mountain of the Carinthian town, immediately behind Lake Ossiach. On its slopes the Gerlitzen Alpe Ski Center was created, a ski area active during the entire winter period thanks to skilful work of programmed snow to integrate natural precipitation.

Between affordable slopes for those who are new to skiing and long descents for those with a more advanced technical level, the Ski Area offers 32 slopes of different difficulty for a total of over 52 kilometers of groomed tracks, to which are added, for lovers of fresh snow, 15 km of itineraries in fresh snow for the most satisfying freeriding. The offer is completed by the cross-country skiing track and a 12 km panoramic ring reserved for winter hiking.

Likewise, it is equally exciting to ski on an immaculate carpet at the first light of day, thanks to the “Gerlitzen Kanzelbahn” cable car which offers rides as early as 08.10.

The entire area is then served by fifteen refreshment points, including typical refuges and slow food venues, with welcoming sunny terraces, for a regenerating break based on tasty Carinthian specialties homemade from sustainable agriculture.

The same sustainability is also expressed in the production of programmed snow, for which no chemical additives are used, but only air and water previously stored in special tanks during natural precipitation and reintroduced into its natural cycle as meltwater are used.

And to end a day of skiing on Alpe Gerlitzen in the best possible way, the combined “Ski & spa spa” ticket (available in 2, 3 or 4 day versions) includes – for a small surcharge – both the ski pass and entry to the FUN area of ​​the KärntenTherme in Villach, at any time of the day within the Centre’s opening hours (9:00 – 22:00).

Not to forget an opportunity for all families: children up to the age of 6 can stay free of charge in the double room or in their parents’ apartment in affiliated facilities, and with the Erlebnis CARD, during the offer period . Furthermore, the children’s ski pass for the Gerlitzen Alpe ski center is free, as is the equipment for the entire duration of the course if a ski course is also booked at the Gerlitzen Ski and Snowboard School or the Aichholzer Sports School. Offer valid from 01/12/2023 to 23/12/2023; from 01/07/2024 to 01/26/2023 and from 03/17/2024 to 04/01/2024.

The winter season onAlpe Gerlitzen is particularly long: the opening of the slopes is scheduled for 1 December 2023 and you will be able to ski until 1 April 2024.

The three borders on the Dreiländereck, for family-friendly slopes

Behind, Austria. Opposite, Italy. On the left, Slovenia. It’s not often you can find yourself in three different countries with just one simple step. Unless you are on the top of Dreiländereck, “The Mountain of Three Borders” where the territorial and cultural ends of Austria, Italy and Slovenia meet. We are in the heart of the Karavanke mountain range and here, in winter, there is a family-friendly ski area, relatively small, but well structured and very welcoming.

The Austrian side, a few kilometers from Villach, is the only one exploited for winter activities: 17 km of slopes for all levels, served by the chairlift that takes you to the heights where six ski lifts provide the slopes at the summit. Don’t forget the kid’s area, next to the valley station, with ski school, baby ski lift, treadmill and baby slope for future champions. Also near the start of the chairlift is the Seltschach cross-country ski run, a 10 km ring with the possibility of a double route (track for classic technique and site for skating technique), for a highly evocative itinerary immersed in a fairytale panorama Nordic.

As at night, another traditional great attraction of the Dreiländereck takes place: from mid-December 2023, every Thursday, starting from 5.00 pm, ski mountaineering enthusiasts can try their hand, free of charge, in the “Touren Nacht am Dreiländereck”, the descent into the valley independently, illuminated by your own headlamp starting from the Bergrestaurant, the restaurant on the top of the mountain which on Thursdays remains specially open until 10pm.

Not to be missed for families staying in the area of ​​Lake Faak (Municipalities Finkenstein and Arnoldstein): children and teenagers up to the age of 16 can benefit from a free ski pass to the Dreiländereck ski resort for the entire duration of their stay, on presentation of the Erlebnis CARD. They will have free access to ski equipment (skis, boots and poles) while participating in a ski course with the “Happy Skischule Dreiländeck” Ski School or the “Aichholzer” Ski School (Offer valid: from 08/1/ 204 until the end of the ski season).

The beginning of the winter season on Tri-border area is scheduled for December 16, 2023 and the slopes will remain open until March 17, 2024.

Not far away, in Feistritz-Gail, the Hrast ski lift also offers night skiing this year, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm (also on Tuesdays during the Christmas weekend).

Villacher Alpen Arena, the cross-country “amusement park”.

If during your winter holidays in Villach you prefer tracks to downhill, if you prefer skating to carving, at the foot of the “Villach Alp”, within the Dobratsch Natural Park, cross-country skiers can find a Cutting-edge center for their passion: the Villach Alps Arena It offers a six kilometer ring, three of which are approved by the FIS as a race track, equipped with lighting and artificial snow systems. The structure is a multi-discipline facility and hosts – in addition to the Nordic ski slope, which serves roller skiing and cycling in summer – ski jumping springs of 90, 60, 30, 15 and even 7 ( for introduction to the discipline) meters, a climbing wall and all the various services (changing rooms, catering, parking) related to sports practice.

On Mount Dobratsch, kidnapped by nature from the Park

A particular area opens up in the immediate vicinity of Villach. The “Villacher Alpenstrasse” starts from the town, one of the most spectacular roads in Carinthia, which, in 16.5 km and with many panoramic lay-bys, leads to the heart of the Monte Dobratsch.

Until 2001 it was used as an Alpine ski resort, with chairlifts and ski lifts that attracted tourists. But now the entire area has been converted into a natural park, a protected area (and in some parts forbidden) and intended for slow tourism, which allows you to experience winter in an authentic way, without frenzy, in direct contact with nature.

Various itineraries of varying difficulty are designed in the Park for hiking (traditional or with snowshoes) in the crisp air of a snow-covered and generally sunny environment due to favorable weather conditions.

The view of the surrounding mountains, the Julian Alps, the Karawanken and the Nockberge, is exceptional. Once at the summit, the view extends over all the lakes of the Villach tourist area, from the Wörthersee to Lake Faak and Lake Ossiach.

Equally intense are the emotions for ski mountaineers, who find various more or less challenging itineraries on Mount Dobratsch. Three different proposals start from Heiligengeist: the “Genießertour”, which leads to the Aichingerhütte; the “Aussichtstour”, the panoramic tour towards Rosstratte; and, finally, the “Sportliche Tour”, which climbs to the 10er-Nock.

There is also space for cross-country skiing, with a five-kilometre ring that starts from the Alpengarten car park. While near the Rosstratte one a winter playground with toboggan runs has been set up.

Then there is the possibility of a unique experience, which – alone – would justify a stay in Villach: one of the most incredible proposals of the Natural Park is “Naturpark unplugged”, a guided excursion at night with snowshoes, illuminated only by the light of the moon, by its refraction on the snow. All around, the silence and charm of the winter night. From the Rosstratte car park you go up to the 10er-Nock refuge, where a small aperitif based on local products and punch is planned. The walk (starting at 5.30 pm and lasting approximately 3 and a half hours) is organized every Friday, from 29 December 2023 to 1 March 2024, at a cost of 35.00 euros for adults and 22.00 euros for children up to at 14 years old. With the combination with bus, the price varies between 29.00 euros for adults and 19.00 euros for children up to 14 years old.

In addition to the slopes, a large and organized network of services

What makes the tourist area of ​​Villach the perfect destination for winter holidays is not only the snow-covered slopes but also the set of services made available to guests.

Alpe Gerlitzen, one of the most popular destinations, is well connected to all the towns on Lake Ossiach (Ossiach, Steindorf, Bodensdorf, Sattendorf, Annenheim), with the urban area of ​​Villach and with the towns on Lake Faak thanks to free ski buses that go to and from the departure station of the Kanzelbahn cable car. Likewise, a free shuttle service has also been set up for tourists who want to go from Lake Faak to the Dreiländereck ski area. Not to be forgotten, the scheduled public transport service (free for holders of the “Winter Erlebnis CARD”) which transports cross-country skiers, hikers and ski mountaineers to Mount Dobratsch. In Villach there is a special train route departing from the central station and arriving near the Gerlitzen Alpe cable car or up to Annenheim.

Winter Erlebnis CARD: many initiatives even in winter!

To further expand the offers offered to tourists during the winter holidays in Villach, from 27 November 2023 to 24 March 2024 over three hundred hosts in the area will issue the “Winter Erlebnis CARD” to guests free of charge. It is a card that allows you to take part in a wide range of activities that allow you to experience and learn about the area in an educational but also fun way.

Among these, guided snowshoe trips, cross-country skiing courses, yoga sessions in the climatic tunnels, free entry (for one time) for two hours to the KärntenTherme; but also culinary tasting tours or wine shops/distilleries, guided tours in the historic center, pony rides for children, rather than treasure hunts in the snow for the whole family. In addition to the many activities offered, the Winter Erlebnis CARD also allows free travel on regional trains in Carinthia and on buses to reach the Alpe Gerlitzen and Dreiländereck areas or the Dobratsch Nature Park.

How to get

By train: every day direct connections with the major Italian cities (e.g. Milan, Venice, Udine, Bologna, Florence, Rome). For details and further information: www.dbitalia.it and www.obb-italia.com or www.oebb-italia.com. By car: to plan the trip we recommend using the “Search routes” on the official website of the Villach region.

READ ALSO: Relaxing winter: in Villach between snow and spas

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

