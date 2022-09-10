VOLPIANO

To curb the understandable enthusiasm to the stars for the passage of the round of the Italian Cup against the strong Borgaro, beaten in the return with a clear 0-4 away, is the goal of the VolpianoPianese coach, Licio Russo, a few hours after his debut in the league. .

The Volpianese team on Sunday at 3 pm will be involved in an away match against Baveno, on the first day of Group A of Excellence and absolutely does not want the players’ minds to be still turned to Borgaro: “In football you don’t have to think about what you have done, but what still needs to be done. Against Borgaro we did very well, passing the round against a very strong team, but Sunday in Baveno will be just as difficult – says Russo. – I told the team, since Tuesday, that we start from scratch: on a mental level above all we will have to be good at interpreting the match in the right way. The threshold of self-esteem within the team is high but we absolutely must not slip on the classic banana peel. We would make a big mistake that I hope the kids don’t. We will have to be even more hungry, more wicked in beating, sporting speaking, the opponent and as a priority objective to do everything to be able to bring home the whole stakes. We will play the second round in the Cup on Thursday 22nd against Aygreville, but the boys’ heads only go to the Baveno match ». The program of the first day of the championship: Alpignano-Briga, Aygreville-Settimo, Cossato-Alicese, Oleggio-Borgomanero, Pro Eureka-Ticino, Venaria-Biellese and Verbania-Borgaro. –