In Washington, Coco Gauff wins her 4th title

Coco Gauff smiles again. After several lackluster months – semi-final in Dubai in February and quarter-final at Roland-Garros as best results – the 19-year-old American won the WTA 500 in Washington on Sunday, her biggest title, the fourth of her career and the second this season after Auckland, in January. The 7th in the world won in two sets (6-2, 6-3) in the final against the Greek Maria Sakkari (9th).

Gauff was able to react after the disappointment of her elimination in the first round of Wimbledon a month ago by Sophia Kenin (6-4, 4-6, 6-2). “It was difficult, I’m happy to have managed to bounce back,” said the American, finalist for Roland-Garros in 2022.

Gauff impressive before Montreal

Seeded number 3, she flew over the Washington tournament, where she did not give up a set of the week against Hailey Baptiste, Belinda Bencic, Liudmila Samsonova and therefore Sakkari. An opponent who had done very little for her: she had lost four of her previous five matches against her.

19

The number of games lost by Coco Gauff during this week in Washington in four games. That’s less than five games lost per game.

Sakkari’s difficulties in the finals were confirmed, the 28-year-old Greek still having only one title to her name, the Rabat tournament won in 2019, for six lost finals. The latter, who benefits from a “bye” in the first round of the WTA 1000 in Montreal next week, will be opposed to Elina Svitolina or a qualifier in the second round. Gauff will also start her tournament in the second round, against Canadian Rebecca Marino or a qualifier.