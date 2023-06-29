Incredible in Antwerp: he won’t be able to play the Champions League in his stadium due to a dispute between neighbors

Il Belgium it is pure surrealism, like a painting by René Magritte. A country defined by some historians as not bilingual but “doubly monolingual”, with its five parliaments which have allowed a provisional government to remain in office for 589 days. A country at the same time messy and hyper-bureaucratizedwhere to get by you need what theEconomist he defined the Belgium, or the Zen mentality declined in Belgian form that “allows the inhabitants to survive in their own country without creating too many problems”. Surreal even in football, a sport that the Belgium has managed to revolutionize enormously without even going from the field, but only from the courtrooms thanks to (or because of) Jean-Marc Bosman. Therefore, the paradoxical history of the team could only be staged here national champion owned by a real estate tycoon who can’t rebuild, nor renovate, the own stadioin complete disrepair, due to a neighborhood dispute.

In early June theAntwerp won the Belgian title for the first time since 1957. He did so in the sixth minute of the time recovery of the last game of the play-offs, making even more epic a success already in itself destined to be remembered for a long time in Belgium. It took 8 years and about 200 million euros to the owner Paul Gheysensthe 37th richest man in the country, to restore the oldest Belgian football club to its former glory, which fell into such disrepair in the new millennium that it played for 13 consecutive years in second division. It took the right element to be hired in the cockpit, Marc Overmarssigned one month after his dismissal from theAjax for the sexual harassment scandal, to which carte blanche was granted in terms of purchases and engagements. With the technician Mark Van Bommel and a calibrated mix of experience (Old World, Janssen) and market insights, the big shot was hit the first time around.

The stadium of Antwerp is called Tawny owl and it is the furthest you can imagine from modern multifunctional systems for evenings Champions League, a competition that will see the Belgian club take part in September. For a nostalgic it could represent a open-air museum football once upon a time, and patience for the rust on the gates, the weeds that snake between the fences, the paint that comes off on the bleachers of the grandstands, the mold in the internal rooms. Not to mention Grandstand 2, closed for the past two years as such dilapidated not meet the minimum requirements safety to accommodate spectators. There is a fine line between vintage treasure and junk from rigattiereand the Bosuil with its hundred years of activity (it was opened on November 1, 1923) has already crossed it abundantly.

In addition to being a worldly and decidedly over the top character, Gheysens – whose face deformed by facial plastic earned him the nickname, also used quietly by the press, of Paulleke Botoxtranslatable as Pauline Botulinum, is a successful real estate entrepreneur. His Ghelamco is a company also active outside the national borders, especially in Eastern Europe, where a couple of years ago it sold to Google a skyscraper built in Warsaw for 583 million euros. In the field of football, however, he designed and built the stadium of Gent, the Ghelamco Arena, one of the most modern facilities in the country. What in his intentions should also become the Bosuil. But the land on which the stadium stands belongs neither to him, nor to the club, nor to the Commonbut to a private person who does not want to know about selling it.

Tania Mintens she is a millionaire whose fortune comes from one thriving factory of wooden furnishings and oak furniture inherited from his father. In 2008 you saved Antwerp by loaning 500mila euro to a club at the time on the verge of bankruptcy. The company failed to repay the loan within the agreed terms, and the Lady obtained as compensation the ownership of the lands on which the Bosuil stands for a cipher paltry. Land on which Antwerp has a building right until 2052, with a rent of 51 thousand euros a year to be paid to the company of Mijnans, the KTM Management. But it is a constraint that an entrepreneur like Gheysens, not originally from Antwerp and who also took over the club for commercial reasons and business expansion, can not tolerate. The problem is that a person who already has a lot of money cannot be convinced with money, and in fact Mijnans has rejected to the sender any offer to sell the aforementioned land, as well as an extension of the surface rights for another fifty years . Reason? Want to avoid any speculation around the club, which she has always been a fan of. Not even the intervention of the Mayor and a petition some local supporters managed to move it. The result is that the champion team of Belgium plays on a field owned by an angry neighbor and, with the Champions at the gates, it will show up – as written by the weekly Football International – like a perfumery built in the middle of one dump. Again, pure surrealism.