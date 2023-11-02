Incredible winning streak of the Czech tennis super talent!

She is the tenth best Czech woman in the rankings, she is ranked 139th in the world, and among female tennis players under 18, she is the second best player on the planet. We are talking about the sixteen-year-old Miss Brenda Fruhvirtová, who is one of the biggest talents not only in Czech, but also in world tennis. And the younger sister of the more experienced Linda confirms her qualities even in the slowly ending 2023 season. She currently has a streak of 22 wins in a row and she definitely does not intend to end it.

