Incredibly. Competitors debate with me even during the stage, laughs the philosophical competitor

Forget the stereotype. The perception that professional athletes are not interested in education and focus 100% only on their career is not true in this case at all. The French cyclist Guillaume Martin from the Cofidis stable has an unusual hobby. Philosophy. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Paris and has also written a play and two books. “Some racers in the peloton read them. Or they even ask me some philosophical questions during the stage,” laughs the rider, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Friday.

