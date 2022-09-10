BOLLENGO

Independiente Ivrea will begin their third consecutive Serie C women’s championship away from Pavia.

The team of president Roberto Tridello, on Sunday 11 at 15 will be engaged against the Pavia Academy, a formation given by the experts among the favorites for the final victory of the championship. Eporedians who will be orphans of Lavarone, Mussano, Sala and Toniolo, with the latter explaining: «In the field with determination, we will be eleven tigers. A very difficult game awaits us from all points of view, because we are playing against a team that aims for high-ranking positions. Last year we never won and in addition they strengthened in the summer – explains Toniolo. In the first and only pre-season test, held on Saturday 3 September, we beat Alexandria 6-0, a militant team in the championship of Excellence, demonstrating a good physical condition and game plots, but on Sunday in Pavia we all know that it will be much tougher , we will have to fight ball after ball to try to contain them and bring home points. It is bad to have to stand in the stands and not be able to give your contribution to the team, but to describe the atmosphere that reigns within the team, whoever is outside is the first fan of the teammates who instead take the field. Our contribution will never fail – affirms Toniolo with great conviction ».

The calendar of the first day also confronted: Vittuone-Spezia women, Angelo Baiardo Genova-Orobica Bergamo, Azalee Solbiatese-Pontedera, FiammaMonza-Su Planu Cagliari, Lucchese-Freedom Cuneo and Pinerolo-Real Meda. –

l.p.