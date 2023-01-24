original title:

India Badminton Open: Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang won the men’s doubles championship

On January 22, Leung Wai-keng (right)/Wang Chang were at the awards ceremony. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Javed Dar)

On the same day, in the men’s doubles final of the 2023 India Badminton Open held in New Delhi, India, the Chinese team Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang defeated the Malaysian team Xie Dingfeng/Su Weiyi 2-1 and won the championship.

On January 22, fans cheered for the Chinese team. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Javed Dar)

