Indian Wells 2023: Cameron Norrie beats Tung-Lin Wu to reach Indian Wells third round

Indian Wells 2023: Cameron Norrie beats Tung-Lin Wu to reach Indian Wells third round
Cameron Norrie claimed a ninth victory in 10 matches on the ATP Tour

Britain’s Cameron Norrie continued his recent good form with a straight-set victory over Chinese Taipei’s Tung-Lin Wu in Indian Wells, California.

Tenth seed Norrie, 27, broke Wu’s serve four times to claim a 6-2 6-4 win.

The 2021 champion will meet Italy’s Matteo Berrettini or Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the third round.

It was Norrie’s first match since beating world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Rio Open to claim his fifth ATP title.

Elsewhere, Australia’s Jordan Thompson knocked out Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning tie-breaks in the first and third sets to claim a 7-6 (7-0) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) victory.

There were no such problems for Norway’s third seed Casper Ruud, who made it through to the third round with a 6-2 6-3 win against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Norrie, the world number 12, is one of four Britons still left in the men’s singles draw.

Andy Murray will play Spain’s world number 17 Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round on Saturday, while British Davis Cup team-mates Dan Evans and Jack Draper face each other.

Evans has also made it through to the last 16 of the men’s doubles along with Australian partner John Peers. Jamie Murray and Australia’s Michael Venus joined them after beating sixth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3 6-4.

In the women’s tournament, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka took just 65 minutes to see off Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina, winning 6-2 6-0 in just her second tournament since claiming a maiden grand slam title.

See also  China Women's Basketball Team Announces World Cup Qualification List Announced, Zheng Wei as Acting Head Coach

The Belarusian will play Ukraine’s world number 95 Lesia Tsurenko in the third round.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will play Poland’s 20th seed Magda Linette in the second round on Saturday.

