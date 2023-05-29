Indianapolis 500 first for Newgarden, decided in the last lap

Newgarden managed to triumph in Indianapolis in the twelfth attempt. The two-time champion of the IndyCar series secured the 19th victory for his team boss Roger Penske and the first since 2019, when he bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 170th race of the Indianapolis 500 was decided in the last lap, after the race was stopped due to the hurricane. After the restart, Newgarden slipped past the leader Ercicsson and within two laps took first place in front of 300,000 spectators.