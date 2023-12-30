Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran dies at 56

The motorsports world is mourning the loss of Gil de Ferran, the winner of the 2003 Indianapolis 500, who tragically passed away at the age of 56. De Ferran suffered a fatal heart attack while competing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, according to reports.

De Ferran, a Brazilian motorsports legend, began his career in the British Formula 3 and went on to win two consecutive titles in CART in 2000 and 2001. He achieved a total of 12 victories between IndyCar and CART during his career. His most significant triumph came in 2003 when he won the prestigious Indianapolis 500, beating his teammate Helio Castroneves at the finish line.

In addition to his successful racing career, De Ferran also held the record for the average speed on a closed circuit, reaching 386 km/h at the California Speedway in October 2000. He later worked as a sports director for the BAR-Honda Formula 1 team and served as a consultant to McLaren.

Arrow McLaren, the team with which De Ferran was associated, bid farewell to him with an emotional message, expressing shock and deep sadness at the loss of a beloved member of the McLaren family. Describing him as a formidable force both on and off the track, they noted the lasting impact he had on everyone who worked alongside him.

