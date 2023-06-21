Indicted for human trafficking and rape Andrew Tate, former kickboxing champion and influencer with 7 million followers

Andrew Tatehe 37enne former world champion Of kickboxingwas indicted in Romania per criminal association, deals with Of human beings e rape. According to the judiciary, starting from 2021 Andrew would have formed a criminal network together with the Brother, Tristan Tatededicated to physical and psychological violence. They are ready to testify against them seven women: they all denounced physical abuse and psychological manipulation, saying they were forced to shoot pornographic films. Also report two women, one of whom is Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend and former police officer. For the investigators, the victims would have been lure from the Tate brothers with promises of love and marriage. Andrew Tate is also accused of rape, while his brother’s charge is incitement to violence.

The criminal network would also be active in the United States It is in the United Kingdom, where they hang on the kickboxer complaints for violence dating back to the period between 2013 and the 2016the year in which Tate faced popularity by participating in the British reality show Big Brother, from which he was kicked out after a video of him beating a woman was released.

I Tate brothers they had been arrested on December 29, 2022; the day before, a Twitter exchange between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg had gone around the world. On the platform Andrew is known for his misogynistic content and his advice on how to get rich. The account of him almost counts 7 million of followers, and, after being closed several times, has been restored since Elon Musk acquired the social network.

In the March 2023after about three months of pre-trial detentionthe two brothers were granted the House arrest which are still discounted in their own villa near Bucharest, continuing to plead innocent. There judiciary she asks now confiscation of several movable and immovable property, including 15 land and buildings, 15 and 14 luxury cars, plus the obligation to pay legal fees advanced by the state for a value of 60 thousand euros. The process will not start before being authorized by a judge who has 60 days to rule on the solidity of the case and choose whether to go to court.