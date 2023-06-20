Indonesia – Argentina 0:2, World champions Argentina won even without Messi

Photogallery

Photo: Achmad Ibrahim, ČTK/AP

Argentine Nahuel Molina (left) and Indonesian Shayne Pattinama.

Four days ago, Argentina also won 2:0 over Australia in Beijing, in which the 35-year-old Messi scored the fastest goal of his career in the 80th second. Leandro Paredes scored in the first half and Cristian Romero scored in the second half to win over Indonesia.

After the summer break, the Argentines will enter the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the USA, Canada and Mexico. They will face Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

Preliminary football match in Jakarta: Indonesia – Argentina 0:2 (0:1) Goals: 38. Paredes, 55. Romero.

