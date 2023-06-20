Home » Indonesia – Argentina 0:2, World champions Argentina won even without Messi
Sports

Indonesia – Argentina 0:2, World champions Argentina won even without Messi

by admin
Indonesia – Argentina 0:2, World champions Argentina won even without Messi

Photogallery

Photo: Achmad Ibrahim, ČTK/AP

Argentine Nahuel Molina (left) and Indonesian Shayne Pattinama.

Four days ago, Argentina also won 2:0 over Australia in Beijing, in which the 35-year-old Messi scored the fastest goal of his career in the 80th second. Leandro Paredes scored in the first half and Cristian Romero scored in the second half to win over Indonesia.

After the summer break, the Argentines will enter the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the USA, Canada and Mexico. They will face Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

Preliminary football match in Jakarta: Indonesia – Argentina 0:2 (0:1) Goals: 38. Paredes, 55. Romero.

See also  The business simulation game "Football Manager 2023" has officially launched "Football Manager 2023" on major platforms other than PS5

You may also like

Vitík: The title is a relief, not satisfaction....

murder suicide in Rimini, the bodies found (two...

Goalkeeper Sahin-Radlinger and Mikic leave Ried

New Zealand does not return to the field...

Garcia introduces himself: ‘I’m at Napoli to win’...

Kite board enthusiasts “conquer” wind and waves in...

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open with knee...

42,000 tickets for ÖFB duel with Sweden gone

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna result game 5 of the...

Celebrating Asian Games Shaoxing Runners Happy Run_Zhejiang Online

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy