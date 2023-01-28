On January 27, Jiang Zhenbang (left)/Wei Yaxin were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

On the same day, in the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the 2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters held in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Chinese team Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin defeated teammates Wang Yilyu/Du Yue 2-0 and advanced to the semi-finals.

On January 27, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin were in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

On January 27, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin were in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

On January 27, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin celebrated scoring in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

On January 27, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin were in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

On January 27, Wang Yilyu/Du Yue were in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Qin

