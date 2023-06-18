Indonesia Badminton Open: Chen Yufei beats An Xiying’s IELTS team advanced to the final-Guangxi News Net

13
- Indonesia Badminton Open: Chen Yufei beats An Xiying’s IELTS team to advance to the final Guangxi News Net
- The national feather in the Indonesian competition won two final seats and Chen Yufei swept the first sister of South Korea Sina
- 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open quarter-finals: Chen Yufei sweeps Jin Jiaen to advance, “IELTS” and “Phoenix” meet in the semi-finals Olympics
- Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 | Axelsen vs. Anthony Marlene and Chen Yufei for the new post- Sports – Badminton | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The Indonesian national feather won 4 semi-final seats and both men’s and women’s doubles were wiped out Sina
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Those affected rise to 106 and those admitted due to the salmonella outbreak at Casa Dani to 14