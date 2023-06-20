Home » Indonesia Badminton Open “IELTS” combination, Chen Yufei won the championship
“IELTS” team and Chen Yufei win the Indonesia Badminton Open 2023-06-19 10:13:50.0 Source: Xinhuanet Author: Wang Aona

The 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open held various finals on the 18th. Chinese team players Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Chen Yufei won the mixed doubles and women’s singles championships.

The first match of the day was the mixed doubles championship between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and the Japanese pair Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino. In the end, the “IELTS” combination won in straight sets at 21:14 and 21:11.

“We prepared for the opponent’s customary route before the game, played more patiently on the field, and suppressed the opponent’s momentum while reducing our own mistakes.” Zheng Siwei said after the game that other Olympic points games will be based on physical fitness Participate as much as possible.

In the women’s singles final, Chinese player Chen Yufei played against Spanish player Marin. Chen Yufei narrowly won 21:18 and 21:19.

Chen Yufei said after the game: “Marin is very fast and aggressive. In the second game, I didn’t keep up with her speed, which led to the score falling behind. I kept saving the ball passively and let Marin play smoothly. Later I adjusted in time and patiently caught up with the score.”

“I am very happy to win the championship. It was a pity in the previous rounds, but today I have a breakthrough. I think it is a very good start.” Chen Yufei said.

Korean women’s doubles team Baek Hana/Lee So Hee and Indian men’s doubles team Rankireddy/Shetty both defeated the Japanese team and the Malaysian team 2-0 to win the championship.

Danish men’s singles player Axelsen defeated the host player Ginting at 21:14 and 21:13 and stood on the highest podium.

