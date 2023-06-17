Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 Tournament | Xie Su regained his strong performance and advanced to the top 4 for two consecutive rounds for the first time this year-Sports- Real-time sports

Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 | Xie Su regained his strong performance for the first time this year and advanced to the top 4 for two consecutive rounds

(Jakarta, 16th Comprehensive Report) Malaysia’s world champion “Xie Su Group” and For the first time this year, they advanced to the semi-finals of two consecutive tournaments.

Xie Dingfeng and Su Weiyi, ranked No. 3 in the world, met in Friday’s The top 8 men’s doubles against the world‘s 23rd-ranked Japanese combination Koga Teru and Saito Taichi. They finally won 21-10, 21-15, ending the 2-game losing streak against the Japanese combination, and the 6th match between the two sides Take the 3rd win.

This is the back-to-back semi-finals of this week’s Indonesia race for the Xie Su combination after last week’s Singapore Super 750 race.

The Xie Su team advanced to the semi-finals in 5 consecutive tournaments last year, including winning the World Badminton Championships, but this year their state was floating. It was not until half a year later that they reached the semi-finals in two consecutive tournaments for the first time.

In addition, this is the 10th event that the Xie Su team has participated in this year. They have advanced to the semi-finals for the 3rd time. Apart from the past two weeks, there was another time in the Indian Badminton Super 750 in January this year.

And Xie Su finally made it to the final in India, but finished second. This is the only time they have advanced to the final so far this year.

Can the Xie Su combination finally win their first BWF World Tour championship in this event together since their partnership in 2017?