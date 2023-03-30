Of Sports editorial team

Fifa has decided to no longer host the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesiascheduled for May. The reason? The opposition of Indonesia (whose president of the football federation is the former patron of Inter Erick Thohir) and Iraq, for political reasons, at the take the field against Israel, who duly qualified for the tournament. It has yet to be established in which country the event will be hosted.

Following today’s meeting between Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Football Federation of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir, FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host country of the FIFA Under 18 World Cup 20 2023 – reads the official statement -. A new host country will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently unchanged. Any sanctions against the PSSI can also be decided at a later stage.

One of the latest statements by the Governor of Bali, who had made it known that Israel’s presence in the tournament would not be welcome, was decisive for Fifa’s decision. The under-20 World Cup should have been held in 2021, but was postponed due to Covid. Italy will be present at the tournament, led by Carmine Nunziata.