FIFA, the organization that governs world football, has decided that Indonesia will no longer host the next Under-20 soccer World Cup after various forms of protests in the country against the participation of the Israeli team to the tournament: the latest and decisive one, which forced FIFA to take a position after various hesitations, was the decision of the governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, to cancel the draw for the tournament scheduled in Bali for Friday 31 March, precisely because on that occasion there should have been also the team of Israel.

Indonesia is a country where the majority of the population is of Islamic religion, and has no diplomatic relationship with Israel due to its conflict with the Palestinian people, which in turn are largely Islamic. When Indonesia won the organization of the Under-20 World Cup in 2019, the Israeli team had not yet qualified (and they had never qualified before). Over the past month, there have been several protest demonstrations against Israel’s participation in Indonesia, with placards calling the country an “enemy of Islam” and a “murderer.”

For the moment, FIFA has not moved the tournament, scheduled from May 20 to June 11, but neither has it nominated a new organizing country in Indonesia’s place. In a statement, the organization said it could decide to impose sanctions against the Indonesian football federation for failing to organize the tournament.

In sport, boycotts against the participation of Israeli teams or athletes in competitions are not uncommon. It also happened at the Olympics that Muslim sportsmen withdrew from a competition in order not to compete with Israeli athletes: during the latest, in Tokyo, the Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine he retired in order not to risk a meeting with an Israeli judoka (which, however, was not certain). In other cases the boycotts were induced by pressure from the Palestinian population: in 2018, for example, the Argentina national football team canceled a friendly against Israel that should have been held in Jerusalem after various threats of violent protests.

Iran’s sports federations instead systematically impose on their athletes not to compete against Israelis and not to participate in competitions that take place in Israel: a world-famous chess player like Alireza Firouzja, Iranian, he decided in 2019 to no longer compete for Iran in order to be able to face Israeli chess players as well, taking French citizenship two years later.