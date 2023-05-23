INESSA KRAVETS, THE LUNGIST WHO WON ESPECIALLY IN THE TRIPLE JUMP – SportHistoria

UNITED STATES – JULY 31: ATHLETICS: TRIPLE JUMP WOMEN ATLANTA 1996 7/31/96, Inessa KRAVETS/UKR GOLD – MEDAL (Photo by Lutz Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images)

” data-medium-file=” data-large-file=” class=”wp-image-86942″ style=”width: 600px” src=” alt=””/>

article by Nicholas Pucci

Investigating the history of athletics, we realize that there aren’t really many cases in which a long jumper was able to excel even in the triple jump. The Ukrainian Inessa Kravets, born in Dnipro on October 5, 1966, is one of these, and today we tell you about his exploits on the platform. Which, to tell the truth, they elect her as the first tier champion.

Held to compete for the Soviet Union until 1991 and able to perform well in both specialties, Kravets experiences the best period of her competitive activity in the five-year period from 1992 to 1996after not going beyond the tenth place at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the sixth at the 1990 Split European Championships, again in the long jump, while atthe 1991 Indoor World Championships in Seville he competed in both competitions, remaining on the edge of the podium in the long with 6.71 meters but taking his first gold in a major international event with success in the triple reaching the measure of 14.44 meters, to then establish himself also at the Sheffield Universiade, again in 1991, with 6.87 meters in the long jump.

The Olympic year 1992 (in which it participates under the banner of the “Commonwealth of Independent States“) begins for Kravets with another fourth place in the long jump and victory in the triple with 14.15 meters at the European Indoor Championships in Genoa, while at the 1992 Barcelona Games she is entered only in the long jump competition – in the season in which June 13 in Kiev records his “Personal Best” of 7.37 meters – seizing the silver with the excellent measure of 7.12 metresmocked by only 2 centimeters by the German Heike Drechsler.

Wearing the Ukrainian shirt, Kravets made her debut at the 1993 World Indoor Championships in Toronto, where she won bronze in the long run behind the Romanian Marieta Ilcu and the German Susen Tiedtke and confirms the gold of Seville in the triple with the new championship record of 14.47 metres, and then, in 1994, after taking the bronze in the long run at the European Indoor Championships in Paris, getting on the podium of both specialties at the European Championships in Helsinki (silver in the long run with 6.99 metres, beaten again by Drechsler, and bronze in the triple with 14, 67 meters in the slipstream of the two Russians Anna Birjukova and Inna Lasovskaya) and then live his two “seasons of glory” .

first, at the 1995 Gothenburg World Championships he drowns disappointment with a modest tenth place in the long jump with a gold medal in the triple jump, which he also combines with an extraordinary world record landing at 15.50 metersa good 41 centimeters (!!!) more than the previous limit of 15.09 meters established by Birjukova right at the 1993 Stuttgart world championship, an improvement similar to that of Bob Beamon in the long run in Mexico 1968 and which will only be improved in 2021 by the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas with 15.67 metres, and therefore, the following year, on the occasion of the 1996 Atlanta Games, he repeated the same path, not even qualifying for the long-distance final due to three nulls in the elimination round, to then triumph in the triple jump with the measure of 15.33 meters, her second best measure ever which also earned her the Olympic recordbested by Cameroonian Françoise Mbango Etone with 15.39 meters at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Following a serious injury, she misses the entire 1997 season, a year that adds up to the two years and three months in which she was absent from competitions due to disqualification for having tested positive for doping tests (3 months in 1993 for stimulants and 2 years in 2000 for steroid use). Despite these 3 years and 3 months of hiatus, Kravets has managed to win medals in international events both before and after the hiatus, ending his career at 37, at the end of the 2003 season, taking silver in the long run at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham just in 2003surpassed only by the Russian Tatjana Kotova, 6.84 meters against 6.72 meters.