Experience and a lot of quality, Alessandro Infanti will once again be a fundamental pawn in the chessboard of coach Fossati for the 2022/23 season. The 1985 winger is in his third season with the Edimes Sanmaurense jersey and has clear ideas for the coming year.

«The goal is to improve last year’s result – comments Alessandro – after having disposed of the waste from the semifinal lost against Marnatese, our club has worked hard to build an excellent team. We have kept the core of the past year, adding four quality grafts. You just need to find the group chemistry that is important to then understand where to go to work ».

Two training sessions are already in the archive, the third tonight. «We started well – continues the red and white winger – the group immediately seemed very close to me, with the desire to work and do well. The four new grafts are also trying to blend in as best as possible, they are guys who will surely give us a big hand. We are very focused and determined to be ready for when it counts ».

Infanti has reached his twentieth season as a player. «I started away from home in 2002 – he underlines – every now and then I think about it and it is a journey that seems to have lasted very little, despite the fact that some time has passed. I always carry with me the experience accumulated over the years, trying to give advice and improve myself even more ».

For him many important adventures, including the most noble one in Serie A with the Avellino tank top (from 2010 to 2012). «I played in all categories – concludes Infanti – from the First Division, when I was a kid, up to Serie A. The latter was an unforgettable experience, although the category that formed me the most was A2. Every time you move up in the category, the speed of play and thinking changes, but above all the physicality. In the same way, when I arrived in Serie C Silver two years ago, I had to adapt to the championship ».

Coach Fossati’s guys have already set the cycle of pre-season friendlies starting next week: the first two will be against the Now Basketball Academy (Friday 2 September at PalaRavizza at 9 pm and Thursday 8 September in Parona at 7.45 pm), then we will move to Milano 3 (Thursday 15 at 9 pm), before returning to via Treves for the match on Friday 16 against Opera (again at 9 pm).

