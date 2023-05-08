Infantino on the Vlahovic case: “Now I’m asking for severe sanctions” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 MAY – “In football there is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination. The racist insult directed yesterday by the fans against Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus striker, during the Serie A match against Atalanta. This is not an isolated episode and I ask the competent authorities to ensure that severe sanctions are applied to counteract such episodes and act as a deterrent”. The president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, with a post on social media intervenes on the “Vlahovic case”.



“Fifa and I stand by Dusan Vlahovic, as well as any other player, coach, match official, supporter or participant in a football match who has experienced racism or any other form of discrimination. The victims of these abuses must be supported and those responsible duly punished by the authorities at every level”, adds Infantino. “I also reiterate the appeal I have already launched several times in the past for fans to take a stand and silence racists – concludes the Fifa number one – Once and for all: No to racism. No to any form of discrimination. “. (HANDLE).

