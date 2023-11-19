infinite energy for unlimited adventures

The revolutionary eTrex Solar, the first portable GPS with infinite battery life and wireless connectivity, combines proven Garmin reliability with innovative solar charging technology. This device, part of the historic eTrex range of portable GPS devices designed for the outdoors, integrates a solar charging panel for an optimal and prolonged use experience.

The new version of the eTrex series offers unlimited autonomy to hikers, geocachers and all lovers of exploration thanks to the integrated solar panel. This device allows you to mark waypoints, track your position and follow paths thanks to the simplified menus and the 2.2-inch high-contrast display, optimized for perfect readability in all ambient light conditions.

By connecting Bluetooth to the Garmin Explore app on compatible smartphones, eTrex Solar offers access to useful travel tools and allows you to use unlimited storage in the Garmin Explore cloud. This allows the synchronization of maps, the creation of routes and the advance planning of excursions.

The device offers seamless connectivity with smart notifications from social media and call alerts. The Live Geocaching feature automatically updates geocache points and real-time weather information helps you plan and stay safe during your hike.

Thanks to multiband GPS, eTrex Solar ensures a high degree of precision even in the most demanding conditions. Its robustness, with IPX7 waterproof rating, makes it suitable for any weather condition.

The eTrex Solar is available at authorized Garmin retailers at the recommended price of 279.99 euros. For more information, visit the site garmin.com/outdoor.

Follow us on Social Media

Post Views: 6

Share this: Facebook

X

