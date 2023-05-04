Home » Infinite eve in Naples between owls and tourists: “The Scudetto is ours anyway: one hundred-one hundred” – Corriere TV
Sports

Infinite eve in Naples between owls and tourists: “The Scudetto is ours anyway: one hundred-one hundred” – Corriere TV

by admin

Between pizzerias and hostels to follow Lazio-Sassuolo: «By now we prefer to win on Sunday at the Maradona»

Nino Luca, sent to Naples / Agtw images / CorriereTv

Lazio cheered first, Sassuolo on Wednesday evening, the good-natured “transformism” of the Neapolitan fans does not stop. But at the end of an evening between pizzerias and hostels, in which the second match-ball disappears (after Saturday), everyone is aiming for victory on Sunday: at Maradona against Fiorentina. (Images by Agtw)

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023, 12:11 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Summer in Tyrol | Excursions and itineraries to discover

You may also like

Arsenal: Laura Wienroither fourth player to suffer ACL...

Fukuhara Ai’s replacement table tennis queen Ishikawa Kasumi...

Scottish Premiership: Which clubs will occupy bottom two...

2. Bundesliga: Hannover striker Weydandt ends his career...

Draymond Green: In Game 1 against the Lakers...

The phone number 164 will be turned off

Juventus moves, new contacts for Milinkovic-Savic

FC Bayern: Explosive decision – record champions postpone...

Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL: City of Lucky...

The wrath of PSG fans explodes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy