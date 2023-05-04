Infinite eve in Naples between owls and tourists: “The Scudetto is ours anyway: one hundred-one hundred” – Corriere TV

Between pizzerias and hostels to follow Lazio-Sassuolo: «By now we prefer to win on Sunday at the Maradona»

Lazio cheered first, Sassuolo on Wednesday evening, the good-natured “transformism” of the Neapolitan fans does not stop. But at the end of an evening between pizzerias and hostels, in which the second match-ball disappears (after Saturday), everyone is aiming for victory on Sunday: at Maradona against Fiorentina. (Images by Agtw)