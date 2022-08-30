Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation doesn’t spare the stickers either. In view of the World Cup in Qatar, the Italian group Panini has increased the costs of the packs of five “stickers” by 12.5% ​​in the United Kingdom.

The increase pushes the costs necessary for the completion of an album, consisting of 670 stickers, up to and beyond the equivalent of 1000 euros, with the risk of going even higher based on the total number of “pieces” bought. The agency writes it Bloombergreconstructing the impact of the increase in prices also on the hobby loved by football fans all over the world.

Do you want to finish the album? It takes $ 150 more

Panini, Bloomberg continues, launched his first album for the world cup during the 1970 competition in Mexico, the one that remained in history for the Italy-Germany semi-final. In 2018, the year of the last edition of the World Cup, the company achieved the equivalent of 1 billion dollars in sales: according to a calculation by the University of Cardiff, in that period 4,832 stickers were needed to complete the album. an investment equal to around 900 US dollars even then.

Four years later, an American enthusiast could find himself spending $ 1,160 to finish the collection, an increase of over $ 150 from one edition to the next. It can be even worse in Brazil, where some estimates project the total cost of the album to 3,865 reals: a proportion of 1.5 times the average monthly income in the South American country.

The cost exploits also depend on the individual pieces. Panini has launched a series of 20 rarer than average stickers, dedicated to as many stars of the world championship in Qatar. On platforms such as eBay, the sticker of the Argentine champion Lionel Messi is also sold for 490 euros. Those representing the Brazilian Neymar Jr. and or the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo do not fall below 400 dollars. However, it is not the first time, Bloomberg points out, that Panini has raised its sales prices. Between the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, package costs increased by 60% in the UK and by 100% in Brazil.