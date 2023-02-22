If you are thinking of buy a pedal power meter but you’re still not fully convinced to spend that money, the Great Britain Cycling Team can give you 7 reasons to use the InfoCrank.

Seven reasons why the Great Britain Cycling Team rides with the InfoCrank power meter

Over the last 20 years the Great Britain Cycling Team has become one of the most dominant and respected teams in track cycling thanks to their never ending obsession with detail. In 2015, Verve Cycling became the Official Crankset Supplier to the Great Britain Cycling Team. This partnership offers athletes of all disciplines the opportunity to pedaling with accurate power measurement capabilities.

Here are seven reasons why Verve and British Cycling have been trusted partners since 2015.

InfoCrank pedal power meter: the 7 best features

Verve spoke to theChief Engineer of the Great Britain Cycling Team, Adam Bonser, and asked him what exactly he loves about the InfoCrank. Here are the seven best features of the InfoCrank according to Adam:

1. Reliable accuracy

When working with the best of the best of the best, “almost” is not enough. The folks at Verve have set the bar very high right from the start and when you combine unrivaled accuracy with the option of high speed data, the choice becomes easy.

InfoCrank provided the GBC with accurate, reliable and consistent training data for the first time. And in the long run, it has made it possible to develop a database of all runners who go through the program, which can be reliably compared over time.

2. Left/Right independence

The InfoCrank offers true independent measurement of the right and left leg, even at high frequency if needed.

3. Unparalleled high sampling rate

The InfoCrank measures at 256Hz – meaning it transmits data 256 times per second – and therefore ensures a constant stream of horsepower data that doesn’t need estimates to fill in the blanks.

4. Simple mechanics

Easy to install, configure and manage. When you have over 250 bikes to service, this makes a huge difference!

5. Detailed app and ability to analyze data

Another good thing about Verve is that they offer an end-to-end solution and have developed an app that works seamlessly with InfoCrank in a way that is always on time and accurate.

6. Impeccable assistance

GBC runs a huge schedule of athletes, competitions, dates and data, and stress-free support is very important. The customer service that the Verve team offers is, according to British Cycling, “impeccable”.

7. Great battery

When used properly, the InfoCrank has one of the best batteries of all the power meters GBC has tested. And the IC2, which is the new model of InfoCrank just launched, has switched to a better battery.

