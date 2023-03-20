Home Sports Infront and World Athletics, partnership extended until 2029 – Sport Marketing News
Infront e World Athletics have renewed their worldwide media rights partnership of the World Athletics Indoor Tour through 2029, extending a partnership that began in 2020. This complements Infront’s 10-year exclusive international media rights agreement to the World Athletics Continental Tour and the agreement five-year international media rights contract for the Diamond League from 2025, both signed in 2019.

Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports at Infront, said: “Our partnership with World Athletics is built on trust and a shared vision for the growth of athletics. We are proud to be recognized as a key partner for one-day athletics meetings and our efforts on the Continental Tour have helped us increase exposure to the World Indoor Tour.”

Jon Ridgeon, CEO of World Athletics, added: “Working with Infront over the past three seasons has been instrumental in enabling World Athletics to open up to new markets. Their extensive network of broadcast contacts and deep understanding of where the sport is going have helped create a positive and productive relationship. Through Infront’s efforts, the Tour has been able to reach new audiences and continues to grow.”

