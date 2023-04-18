Home » Ingolstadt shortened against Munich in the ice hockey final
Sports

Ingolstadt shortened against Munich in the ice hockey final

by admin
Ingolstadt shortened against Munich in the ice hockey final

Nfter a self-sacrificing struggle, ERC Ingolstadt achieved its first victory in the final series for the championship in the German ice hockey league. The Ingolstadt team defeated the favored EHC Red Bull Munich 4:3 (2:2, 0:1, 2:0) on Tuesday and thus won the third game of the best-of-seven final series. The EHC won the first two games 2:1 and 7:1. Ingolstadt has the chance to equalize the series on Friday (7.30 p.m. / MagentaSport).

“I’m so exhausted, I need a day or two to realize all this,” said Ingolstadt’s goalie Jonas Stettmer, who showed a very strong performance in his DEL debut, at MagentaSport: “Now I’m just happy that we got the first win.” Maximilian Daubner from Munich didn’t want to deal with the setback for long and announced: “We want to fight back immediately on Friday.”

The 5728 spectators in the Munich hall saw a fast-paced game from the start. It was obvious to the Ingolstadt team that they wanted to show a reaction after the clear home defeat. Wojciech Stachowiak gave the ERC the lead with his second goal in the final series (6th minute).

Ingolstadt can not be disturbed

It took Munich a little to get into the game. “Ingolstadt came out brutally, so we have to find a way. That hasn’t been so good of us so far,” said Justin Schütz during the first period. Almost out of nowhere, Benjamin Smith equalized for the title favorite (10th).

See also  Cangzhou Lions infighting players could not escape heavy fines, fear of missing half of the second round

You may also like

3rd league: BVB II defeats Meppen at the...

Napoli Milan, injuries for Politano, Mario Rui and...

European League: Flensburg-Handewitt misses Final Four “to Hus”

Anger Spalletti, for us there was a very...

The province’s line dance masters meet in Dongtou...

3rd league: bankruptcy against Verl – next setback...

Emma Raducanu was thrashed by Jelena Ostapenko in...

Giroud’s penalty to be repeated? Was there Leao’s...

Basketball Bundesliga: Oldenburg very close to the playoffs

Who’s No. 1? Panthers say they’re still figuring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy