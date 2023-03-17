Status: 03/12/2023 11:37 a.m

Borussia Dortmund II does not come into play in the 3rd division. The game against Dynamo Dresden was decided after just under a quarter of an hour.

Dortmund lost 1:3 (0:3) on Sunday afternoon and are therefore stuck in the bottom of the table. It was the fourth defeat in five games under new coach Jan Zimmermann. Dynamo, on the other hand, is stalking the promotion ranks and is only three points behind third place. Stefan Kutschke (6th, 17th / penalty kick) and Jakob Lemmer (9th) scored the goals for Dresden. Justin Njinmah (52nd) shortened for BVB II.

26th matchday

Dresden lightning start in Dortmund Bundesliga stadium

Due to the large number of fans (almost 8,000 fans from Dresden), the game took place in Dortmund’s Bundesliga stadium. However, the game had hardly started before it was interrupted again. Dense smoke from the Dortmund block caused poor visibility.

The Dresdeners were unimpressed by the involuntary break and took the lead after just six minutes. Kutschke headed a free-kick cross from Ahmet Arslan into Lange Eck (6′). BVB had not yet recovered from the goal they conceded when the doorbell rang again. Dresden’s Jonathan Meier crossed Lemmer in front of the goal, who hammered the ball past BVB goalkeeper Marcel Lotka under the crossbar from close range. (9th).

Kutschke first offside, then successful from the point

The Dortmund were now completely off the roll. In the 14th minute the ball was back in the Dortmund goal. Kutsche scored again after Arslan’s free kick. The goal rightly didn’t count due to an offside position.

But Kutschke scored only three minutes later. After Antonios Papadopoulos fouled Kutschke in the penalty area, referee Steven Greif pointed to the penalty spot. After just 17 minutes, Kutschke made it 3-0 from a Dresden perspective.

The guests then took their foot off the gas so that BVB also had their first chances to score. The best was missed by Njinmah, who, after a pass from Papadopoulos, ran alone towards Dresden goalkeeper Stefan Drljača, but was pushed aside by Jonathan Meier at the last moment (24′).

Up until the break, Dortmund then showed a very pleasing performance and also had more chances. But it wasn’t really dangerous anymore.

Njinmah shortened after solo run

That changed shortly after the restart, because BVB came out of the dressing room with commitment. In the 52nd minute Njinmah started a solo from the right side, left several opponents standing and scored in the lower left corner to make it 1:3 (52nd).

BVB also played well in the episode forward, but did not come to any compelling conclusions. Instead, Dortmund were lucky that referee Greif did not point to the penalty spot again after Tim Rothe had fouled Lemmer (69′). Three minutes later Papadopoulos then put a free kick just over the goal (72′).

Ten minutes before the end, Dynamo had several chances to decide. But first Bundesliga professional Thomas Meunier saved against substitute Manuel Schäffler, then Lotka also parried Schäffler’s follow-up shot (81′). In the end it remained 1:3 from Dortmund’s point of view.

For BVB II, things will continue next Wednesday with the basement duel at bottom VfB Oldenburg (7 p.m.). Dynamo Dresden welcomes MSV Duisburg at the same time.