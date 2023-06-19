Home » Injured PSG goalkeeper Rico is no longer in artificial sleep after falling from a horse
Injured PSG goalkeeper Rico is no longer in artificial sleep after falling from a horse

Injured PSG goalkeeper Rico is no longer in artificial sleep after falling from a horse

Rico suffered a brain injury three weeks ago after falling from a horse, which also kicked him, during a traditional pilgrimage to El Rocía. The incident happened a day after Rico came on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw in Strasbourg, which Paris St. Germain secured a title defense. The former Fulham or Sevilla goalkeeper has been working at the Paris club since September 2019.

“I knew from the beginning that he would get away with it because he is a champion. We are now seeing the light,” Rico’s wife Alba Silva told reporters today.

