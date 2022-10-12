Original title: Injury tide tide tide! The three main players of the Red Army are missing the Prince’s crotch?Now the hip is gone

Liverpool are showing no signs of recovering from their injury wave. At 3:00 on October 13th, Beijing time, they will go away to challenge Glasgow Rangers for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Ranked second in the group, there are concerns about qualifying.

After a 2-3 loss to Arsenal in the league further exacerbated the crisis at the top of the standings, Liverpool have not only gained losses and controversy in this game, but also further aggravated the wave of injuries.

The left winger Luis Dias has been officially announced to be injured for a period of time. The “Echo” has given a variety of alternative solutions, but it seems that there is only one real solution – the Portuguese Jota, and Jota also Attended the press conference before the Champions League with coach Klopp and gave a reply on the possibility of himself as a left winger.

For the Reds, their recently-maligned Prince Arnold was also sidelined with injury after the game against Arsenal. This means a very embarrassing situation. Liverpool does not have a suitable right-back candidate. This season’s new aid Calvin Ramsey was originally purchased to introduce a substitute for this position, but so far he has not Liverpool have made their debut, and it is said that this game is not expected to appear.

Originally, Joe Gomez was almost the only solution at right-back, but it is embarrassing that Matip is also injured. Considering that Konat has not yet recovered, it seems that Van Dijk’s partner can only be him. – The good news is that he seems to have to start in this Champions League game, the bad news is that you can’t really decide whether to start him at centre-back or right-back.

Although Klopp’s team has tried to change the formation before, it has only changed from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2. Obviously, the three-back formation is not an option at Anfield. in the book.

The good news is that Robertson can come back in this game, and the other good news is that Thiago shaved his head. Yes, in the pre-match observation of the “Echo”, Thiago’s new look is already one of the few in Liverpool. One of the good news.

