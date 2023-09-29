Injury Blow: Erick Gutiérrez Faces Indefinite Absence from Chivas Due to Foot Rupture

Not very encouraging outlook for Chivas player Erick Gutiérrez, who will be out of circulation indefinitely due to a rupture in the fascia of the sole of his left foot.

Gutiérrez, a key player for Chivas, is facing an uncertain future as he relies on crutches and has no set date to return to activity. This means he could potentially miss the highly anticipated Clásico Tapatío match.

According to reports, Gutiérrez has suffered a partial rupture of the left plantar fascia, which is a serious injury that requires an extensive recovery period. The player’s return to the courts will largely depend on how well he responds to treatment and his overall progress.

The injury occurred during a recent match between Chivas and Mazatlán FC, which ended in a disappointing 3-1 loss for the team. In the second half, Gutiérrez fell to the ground in considerable pain and had to be assisted off the field. At the conclusion of the match, he was unable to walk and had to be transported on a cart.

As a result of this injury, Gutiérrez is expected to miss at least two upcoming games of the Apertura 2023 season. This includes matches against Toluca and Atlas, which are essential games for Chivas as they compete for a strong finish in the league.

Chivas fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by this news, as Gutiérrez’s presence on the field has been crucial to the team’s success. However, it is essential for the player to fully recover before returning to action to avoid any potential long-term consequences.

The club and its medical staff will now focus on Gutiérrez’s rehabilitation and provide him with the necessary support to ensure a smooth recovery process. Only time will tell when we can expect to see Gutiérrez back in action, but his teammates and fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting his return.

In the meantime, Chivas will have to find alternative strategies and rely on other players to fill the void left by Gutiérrez’s absence. The upcoming matches will undoubtedly be a test of the team’s depth and resilience.

We wish Erick Gutiérrez a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field as soon as possible, contributing once again to the success of Chivas.

