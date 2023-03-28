The good sensations were also confirmed after the check made in Austria. Frederick Church was visited today al right knee dal professor Christian Finkthe same one who had operated on the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee after the injury at the beginning of 2022, and the visit was successful comforting.

For Church, forced out after just 17 minutes during the last match played on Sunday 19 March at San Siro against Inter (entered in the 66th minute, had gone out in the 83rd minute) and consequently missed the commitments of the national team, it was only a precautionary visit: the tests he underwent in the hours immediately following the problem accused in Milan had in fact already ruled out injuries. In any case, the consultation with Professor Fink served to reassure the player: after the many injuries that have held him back in recent months, his concern and his greatest scruple are understandable and justified.