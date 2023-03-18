Home Sports Injury report for the Lakers vs. Pelicans!The absence of the four people with thick eyebrows is likely to play in the James King Chasing Dream to participate in the Oscar party – yqqlm
Sports

Injury report for the Lakers vs. Pelicans!The absence of the four people with thick eyebrows is likely to play in the James King Chasing Dream to participate in the Oscar party – yqqlm

by admin
Injury report for the Lakers vs. Pelicans!The absence of the four people with thick eyebrows is likely to play in the James King Chasing Dream to participate in the Oscar party – yqqlm

Original title: Lakers vs. Pelicans injury report!The absence of four people with thick eyebrows has a high probability of participating in the Oscar party

Injury report for the Lakers vs. Pelicans!The absence of four people with thick eyebrows has a high probability of participating in the Oscar party

On March 14th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. According to the schedule, the Lakers will challenge the Pelicans away tomorrow. Earlier today, the Lakers announced the team’s latest injury report, and James, Bamba and others were determined to be absent.

The specific injury report of the Lakers is as follows:

Davis (right foot stress loss) has a high probability of playing, Bamba (left foot high ankle sprain), James (right foot injury) cannot play, Pippen Jr. and Schweder were sent to the Development League.

It is worth mentioning that although he was unable to play due to injury, James came to the Oscars. He took his wife Savannah and the Warriors star Green and his wife to attend together, and took media photos together, which seemed to be in a very good mood.

For the Lakers, tomorrow’s game is very critical. After losing to the Knicks yesterday, the Lakers’ record has become 33 wins and 35 losses, which is exactly the same as that of the Jazz, Thunder, and Pelicans, because the mutual record temporarily ranks 11th in the West. If they can defeat the Pelicans head-on tomorrow, it will be of great help to the Lakers’ ranking improvement.

For the Lakers, the gratifying thing is that Russell is in good form after returning from injury. His performance in the past two games is as follows: 28 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists and 33 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, and he made a field goal The rates are 58.8% and 68.4% respectively.

See also  Start a monopoly?Australia won the Asian Cup twice and won the fourth defending team_Andrew_Lebanon_Philippines

But relatively speaking, Davis’ recent performance is worrying. In the defeat of the Raptors, he only scored 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists on 4 of 7 shots; Weiss scored 17 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 of 18, and only made 1 of 5 free throws! If the Lakers want to win, they need Davis to get back to form as soon as possible.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Rough memories of the NHL draft. The information...

EOLO FIELD OF FLOWERS TRAIL

Ski flying: Kraft fights back in Vikersund qualification

The riots before and after Napoli-Eintracht Frankfurt

Perignano-Cenaia: high-altitude derby in an amateurish sauce

Benjamin Morel, sports leader, from one ball to...

Sportec Solutions and Deltatre, agreement with MLS –...

Athletes from Heilongjiang Province at the National Speed...

Octagon boss on Vémola’s rematch with Végh: The...

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Spezia (1-0)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy