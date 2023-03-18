Original title: Lakers vs. Pelicans injury report!The absence of four people with thick eyebrows has a high probability of participating in the Oscar party

On March 14th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. According to the schedule, the Lakers will challenge the Pelicans away tomorrow. Earlier today, the Lakers announced the team’s latest injury report, and James, Bamba and others were determined to be absent.

The specific injury report of the Lakers is as follows:

Davis (right foot stress loss) has a high probability of playing, Bamba (left foot high ankle sprain), James (right foot injury) cannot play, Pippen Jr. and Schweder were sent to the Development League.

It is worth mentioning that although he was unable to play due to injury, James came to the Oscars. He took his wife Savannah and the Warriors star Green and his wife to attend together, and took media photos together, which seemed to be in a very good mood.

For the Lakers, tomorrow’s game is very critical. After losing to the Knicks yesterday, the Lakers’ record has become 33 wins and 35 losses, which is exactly the same as that of the Jazz, Thunder, and Pelicans, because the mutual record temporarily ranks 11th in the West. If they can defeat the Pelicans head-on tomorrow, it will be of great help to the Lakers’ ranking improvement.

For the Lakers, the gratifying thing is that Russell is in good form after returning from injury. His performance in the past two games is as follows: 28 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists and 33 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, and he made a field goal The rates are 58.8% and 68.4% respectively.

But relatively speaking, Davis’ recent performance is worrying. In the defeat of the Raptors, he only scored 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists on 4 of 7 shots; Weiss scored 17 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 of 18, and only made 1 of 5 free throws! If the Lakers want to win, they need Davis to get back to form as soon as possible.

