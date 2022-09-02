Original title: Inker: Can understand Fofana’s choice if Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him after he stays in the team for a year

Inker: I can understand Fofana’s choice if Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him after he stays in the team for a year

Live it on September 1. Leicester City legend Lineker accepted an interview with the media and talked about Fofana joining Chelsea. Lineker expressed his thoughts.

Lineker said: “Chelsea’s move explained to me why they paid so much for Fofana and now they have stolen our Fofana, which will break the hearts of a lot of Leicester fans. Leicester is leaving for a bigger purpose, I can understand that. He’s very good and he’s going to be a great player.”

“What can you do about it? It’s part of what Leicester fans have to go through and I can’t kid myself or be too jealous of Chelsea. I know very well that they have the Champions League and who doesn’t want to play in the Champions League? Fofana’s The mind has changed, if he chooses to stay in the team for another season, without injury, I can make sure that big clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona will also want to sign him, because he is really good.”

(Little Green Goblin)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: