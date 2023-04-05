News from this website (Chai Siyuan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On April 2, the 2022-2023 season National Snowboard Big Jumping and Slope Obstacle Skills Championships ended at Changbaishan Heping Ski Resort in Jilin Province. Athletes from Inner Mongolia won 1 silver and 1 bronze.

It is understood that the big jumping platform and slope obstacle skills are extreme snow sports that test athletes’ comprehensive abilities such as skiing skills, jumping, vacating, flipping, and landing. The competition is sponsored by the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of China. The competition adopts the latest rules of the International Snowboard Competition Rules of the International Snowboard Federation on snowboard big jumping platforms and slope obstacle skills. It adopts a pre-final system and is divided into men and women. For the youth group and the adult group, there are 4 competitions including men’s slope obstacle skills, women’s slope obstacle skills, men’s large platform and women’s large platform.

A total of 64 athletes from 15 teams from various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country participated in the competition, and Inner Mongolia sent 6 athletes to participate in 8 small events. In the youth men’s slope obstacle skills event, Ji Ziyang won the silver medal and Ni Bingshen won the bronze medal; in the youth women’s large platform event, Wang Zimeng won the fourth place, and in the adult women’s large platform event Xu Tian won the eighth place.

